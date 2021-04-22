LeBron James reveals why he is happy Knicks have been winning

The New York Knicks are suddenly on fire in their first season under new head coach Tom Thibodeau, and at least one rival star player is happy to see it.

LeBron James took to Twitter on Thursday to give the Knicks a shoutout. Someone pointed out that New York has done nothing but win since the team released a hype video featuring the hip-hop group Dipset at Madison Square Garden. LeBron responded by saying the NBA is better off when the Knicks are a winning team.

Ain’t no denying DIPSET! And the league is simply better off when the Knicks are winning. https://t.co/Zifxs2OtVH — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 22, 2021

The Knicks have won eight straight games to climb to fourth in the Eastern Conference. They appear to be headed for their first playoff appearance in seven years and have already surpassed their win total from the past six seasons.

While they have become somewhat of a laughing stock this decade, the Knicks are one of the most storied and popular franchises in sports. Zion Williamson was the latest players to explain why playing at Madison Square Garden means so much, and that sentiment is generally shared across the NBA. LeBron is right that the NBA is better off when the Knicks are relevant.