LeBron James rips Jay Williams for bringing him into debate about Giannis

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson compared Giannis Antetokounmpo to Scottie Pippen on Wednesday night, and the ensuing commentary has spiraled a bit out of control.

With the Milwaukee Bucks losing the first two games of their series against the Miami Heat, Jefferson wondered out loud if Antetokounmpo might be unable to win an NBA title without a superstar teammate. Jefferson said that, like Scottie Pippen, Giannis may need a Michael Jordan.

Giannis might be a Pippen…. there I said it! He needs his Jordan. pic.twitter.com/L89DG9JjHD — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 3, 2020

Not surprisingly, Pippen disagreed with the comparison. He complimented Antetokounmpo for being an NBA MVP and said the two are their own players. He then took a shot at Jefferson. To Jefferson’s credit, he took the swipe in stride.

It didn’t end there. Former NBA point guard Jay Williams also got involved, saying there would be nothing wrong with Giannis needing another superstar to win a championship. Williams pointed out that LeBron James never won a ring until he teamed up with Dwyane Wade.

So LeBron was a Pippen with D Wade once. Nothing wrong with that until you get over the hump. https://t.co/exAjQ3uOW4 — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) September 3, 2020

LeBron didn’t appreciate being dragged into the debate. We edited his response for profanity.

“Explain to me what the f— I gotta do with this subject matter! I’m over here minding my damn business preparing for Houston,” LeBron wrote. “And by the way I ain’t never been nobody but my damn self! S—!”

It seems like LeBron took that a bit personally, because Williams was obviously just trying to stick up for Giannis. If LeBron’s recent remarks about the NBA bubble are any indication, he’s probably feeling a bit more stressed than usual lately.