Friday, February 5, 2021

LeBron James rips NBA for having All-Star Game

February 5, 2021
by Larry Brown

LeBron James

LeBron James was critical of the NBA for moving forward with plans to host an All-Star Game this season.

The NBA is finalizing plans to hold an All-Star Game on March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The league would also hold a skills competition as part of the 5-day break in the season.

Some players feel holding the All-Star Game is an unnecessary risk. James is part of that crowd and also feels the league misled the players about having an All-Star Game.

Despite complaining, James says he plans to be at the All-Star Weekend physically, even if he is not there mentally.

The players association has agreed to the game, but James isn’t alone among his peers in criticizing the game.

James leads all Western Conference players in the first All-Star voting returns and is second overall to Kevin Durant.

