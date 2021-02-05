LeBron James rips NBA for having All-Star Game

LeBron James was critical of the NBA for moving forward with plans to host an All-Star Game this season.

The NBA is finalizing plans to hold an All-Star Game on March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The league would also hold a skills competition as part of the 5-day break in the season.

Some players feel holding the All-Star Game is an unnecessary risk. James is part of that crowd and also feels the league misled the players about having an All-Star Game.

LeBron James just said he has "zero energy and zero interest" in an All-Star Game this year and calls it "a slap in the face" after league said it wasn't going to have one. "I don't even know why we're having an All-Star game," he said. — Bill Oram (@billoram) February 5, 2021

Despite complaining, James says he plans to be at the All-Star Weekend physically, even if he is not there mentally.

LeBron: “I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star game this season.” He said he was looking to a five-day break in March after the shortened offseason and believes it is not a wise decision during the pandemic, either. “I’ll be there physically but not mentally” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 5, 2021

The players association has agreed to the game, but James isn’t alone among his peers in criticizing the game.

James leads all Western Conference players in the first All-Star voting returns and is second overall to Kevin Durant.