De’Aaron Fox has brutally honest take on NBA All-Star Game

The NBA’s decision to hold an All-Star Game in Atlanta in 2021 hasn’t gone down well with a player who might actually have a shot of playing in the game.

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox was asked for his thoughts on the league holding the game this season, and he did not hold back, saying it was “stupid” to try and go through with the event.

De'Aaron Fox on the possibility of an All-Star Game this season: "I’m going to be brutally honest, I think it’s stupid. If we have to wear masks and do all this for a regular game, what’s the point of bringing the All-Star Game back?" — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) February 4, 2021

Fox has a point. The NBA’s protocols are strict even for teams that have been traveling together. Bringing in players from across the country to one city to play in the game adds more risk.

It’s not really clear if Fox is in the minority here. There’s significant support for playing the game, and since the NBPA had to agree to it, this wouldn’t be happening if it wasn’t backed by the union. Still, Fox probably isn’t alone in his sentiments.