LeBron James selling California mansion for massive price

LeBron James owns several properties across the country, and one of them can now be yours if you have an extra $20 million laying around.

James has put his mansion in Brentwood, Calif., on the market for $20 million, according to TMZ. The Los Angeles Lakers star purchased the 9,500-square-foot home on the famous Rockingham Ave. in 2015.

The home has eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, a home gym a pool and an outdoor basketball hope. It is located in a neighborhood that has been home to many celebrities and wealthy people over the years. The house is just blocks away from where O.J. Simpson lived when Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman were murdered at his house in 1994.

LeBron and his family have not been living in the home, as they moved to a massive Beverly Hills mansion last year. James paid $36.75 million for a 2.5-acre property that was previously owned by Lee Phillip Bell.

LeBron is not the only champion to sell a mansion recently, though fans don’t have to speculate that it means he is planning to leave the Lakers.