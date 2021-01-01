Tom Brady, wife Gisele finally sell their Boston-area mansion

Tom Brady will likely always feel like a piece of him resides in the New England area, but the home he lived in while piling up wins for the Patriots is officially no longer his.

The massive Brookline, Mass., mansion that was owned by Brady and his wife Gisele sold on Christmas Eve, according to land records reviewed by Cameron Sperance of Boston.com.

A sales price was not included in the transaction record, but the home was originally listed at $39.5 million before being reduced to $33.9 million. It was the taken off the market near the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The 12,112-square-foot home was then listed off-market late in the summer with a price that was not made public, though Sperance believes it was $32.5 million.

Brady and Gisele had the Brookline home built in 2015. The property originally went on the market over a year ago, which led to speculation that Brady was planning to leave the Patriots in free agency. He downplayed that narrative, but we all know how that turned out.

The Bradys will always have a strong connection to New England, but it seems unlikely that they will ever live there again. Brady recently made that clear when talking about his new life in Tampa Bay.