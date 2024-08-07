LeBron James’ son Bryce gets notable boost in recruiting rankings

Bryce James is making an upward move.

Recruiting site On3 released their latest rankings this week for the top basketball recruits for the 2025 class. In the rankings, they gave Bryce, the youngest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, a sizable boost.

Bryce was ranked at No. 100 overall in On3’s latest rankings (a decent-sized jump from his No. 135 ranking on On3’s list previously). The new No. 100 ranking also makes Bryce the No. 8-ranked recruit in the state of California.

At 17 years old, Bryce is a consensus four-star prospect who is about to begin his senior year at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. He is a 6-foot-6, 180-pound shooting guard who was recently the subject of some viral highlight videos earlier this summer.

Bryce will be eligible for the 2026 NBA Draft. His father LeBron and his older brother Bronny are now teammates on the Lakers, and Bryce recently answered the question of if he believes LeBron will stick around long enough to play in the NBA with him too.