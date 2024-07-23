The Bryce James highlight video is not what it seems

A highlight video of Bryce James playing in a club team event called the Peach Jam circulated on social media Monday, but it apparently is not reflective of reality.

The video shows James playing for team “Strive for Greatness” at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in Augusta, South Carolina. The social media post said that James was “going off” at the event.

Take a look:

Bryce James was going off at Peach Jam! Lebron’s youngest son got in his bag 🎒 @bryce_james23 @KingJames @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/jp5k7yozeE — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) July 22, 2024

That video would lead you to believe James had a great event. But the statistics posted by the class of 2025 recruit tell a different story.

James made just 11/35 field goals for 31.4 percent shooting. He went 3/17 on three-pointers.

The one area where James excelled was in the blocked shots category. He had five in the event, which was more than anyone on his team.

Others responded to make the same comment:

He averaged 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.0 assists at Peach Jam, where he shot 31 percent from the field and 3 of 17 from 3. Can we not do this? https://t.co/WY2IrakMQI — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) July 23, 2024

James still has another year in high school to go before college. His older brother Bronny has since been drafted by the Lakers to join their father LeBron in the NBA.