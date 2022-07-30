LeBron James’ son Bryce now reportedly listed at surprising height

Bryce James appears to have eaten some magic beans this summer.

Reports circulated this week that Bryce, the 15-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, now measures 6-foot-6. That would put Bryce at three inches taller than his older brother Bronny, who is two years older.

Bryce James had a growth spurt 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/tCQJtBiInF — Playmaker (@playmaker) July 29, 2022

The source of the information appears to be a graphic that aired on ESPNU during one of Bryce’s recent games for his Strive For Greatness AAU team.

That marks a serious growth spurt for Bryce, who only turned 15 last month. He plays guard and is about to begin his sophomore year at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. (where Bronny also attends and will be entering his senior year).

Bryce clearly inherited the height gene from his father, who stands 6-foot-9. Bryce’s 6-foot-6 listing makes perfect sense too in the context of the recent photos of him that went viral.