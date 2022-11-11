LeBron James takes stand in support of Kyrie Irving

LeBron James spoke up on Thursday and voiced support for his suspended former teammate, Kyrie Irving.

Irving is currently serving a 5-game suspension for the Brooklyn Nets. The team reportedly has a long list of things Irving must do before being cleared to return to action. A recent report even said that Irving’s suspension will likely last longer than five games.

On Thursday, James wrote a note on Twitter arguing that Irving’s suspension is “excessive.”

“I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session,” James wrote.

James may not be alone in feeling that Irving’s punishment is excessive. But James has already positioned himself as cut-throat when it comes to penalties from the league for those who do questionable things off the court.

Just two months ago, he pressured the league to do more to Robert Sarver.

“I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn’t right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don’t matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint (sic) it,” James wrote on Twitter in September regarding the punishment for Sarver, who has since said he will sell the Phoenix Suns.

That’s James saying the league holds itself as an example of values.

Did LeBron James ever argue that the punishment for Meyers Leonard was too severe? The answer is no.

James picks and chooses his spots, and he wants selective enforcement of strict punishments. With Leonard he was silent. With Sarver, he wanted the maximum. And with Irving, he wants leniency and consideration of character.

James is so inconsistent it’s hard to keep up with what he actually stands for.