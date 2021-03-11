Meyers Leonard fined, suspended by NBA over anti-Semitic slur

The NBA announced on Thursday that Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard has been fined and suspended over his use of an anti-Semitic slur during a video game streaming session.

Leonard has been fined $50,000 and suspended from all Heat facilities and team activities for a week. He will also be required to participate in a cultural diversity program. The NBA described Leonard’s remark as “inexcusable and hurtful.” You can see the full press release below:

Leonard was playing “Call Of Duty: Warzone” on his Twitch channel Monday and got upset. He began hurling some profanity, and that’s when the slur came out.

“F–ing cowards. Don’t f–ing snipe me, you f–ing K– b–c,” Leonard said.

Several hours after the incident was brought to light, Leonard issued an apology. He claimed he did not know what the slur meant.

Leonard has also received an invitation to meet with a prominent Jewish NFL player to discuss the incident.