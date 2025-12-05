LeBron James ends his legendary streak with the most unselfish move

LeBron James’ iconic streak has finally come to an end, albeit as the result of a noble sacrifice.

The Los Angeles Lakers star James saw his longstanding career streak of scoring 10 or more points in a game get shattered during Thursday’s game against the Toronto Raptors. Playing at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ont., James finished with eight points on 4/17 shooting from the field.

However, it appeared that James willingly brought this streak to an end with an unselfish move. With the game tied at 120-120 in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, James, sitting at eight points, received a pass from Lakers teammate Austin Reaves.

Instead of forcing the shot up himself (to either get to 10 points on the spot or have a chance to get to 10 points in overtime if he missed), James noticed that the defense had rotated away from Rui Hachimura in the corner. As such, James gave the ball up to Hachimura, and Hachimura won the game at the buzzer with a three-pointer, giving the Lakers the 123-120 victory.

LEBRON GIVES TO RUI HACHIMURA FOR THE WIN, OOOOOOOH MY GOODNESS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/T7HN154K4O — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) December 5, 2025

James was also seen celebrating wildly with his teammates after Hachimura’s game-winner.

LeBron James was HYPED after the Lakers buzzer beater victory



(h/t @PurpGolded)pic.twitter.com/lNl8V71hjQ — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) December 5, 2025

Before finally ending on Thursday against Toronto, James had gone 1,297 straight career games of scoring 10 points or more, which was by far an NBA record. The last time that he failed to do so was nearly 19 years ago (on Jan. 5, 2007 when he finished with eight points for the Cleveland Cavaliers during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks). Meanwhile, the NBA’s next closest streak of consecutive games with 10 points or more was 866 games by Michael Jordan from March 1986 to Dec 2001.

While some of James’ other legendary streaks have recently come to an end as he has aged, the 10+ points streak had taken on a life of its own and become a staple of Internet lore. On Thursday though, that streak finally (finally) came to an end, but at least for the sake of James making the right basketball play in order to win the game.