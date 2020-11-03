‘LeBron James sucks’ chant breaks out at Trump rally

Donald Trump made his last round of appearances at various U.S. cities on Monday in advance of the presidential election, and LeBron James became a topic of discussion at one of the rallies. Let’s just say people did not have nice things to say about the Los Angeles Lakers star.

As he often does, Trump spoke at a Pennsylvania rally about the social justice movement in the NBA and said the league’s decrease in television ratings can be attributed to it. The president said he “felt badly for LeBron” because of the lower ratings in the playoffs. It wasn’t long before a “LeBron James sucks!” chant broke out.

"LeBron James sucks!" chants rain down at a Trump Rally pic.twitter.com/Nc3hfXjqdm — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 2, 2020

LeBron is openly anti-Trump and has bashed the president and his administration numerous times in the past. Trump has responded by criticizing LeBron and the NBA for their relationship with China.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has stood behind LeBron in the past during some of the Lakers star’s social media spats with Trump.