LeBron James inserts himself into tweet wishing reporter well

LeBron James took some time this week to send positive thoughts to a veteran NBA reporter … while also managing to make it about himself.

The Los Angeles Lakers star James, who is currently sidelined with a foot injury, tweeted a message on Friday to Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today.

“My wishes for a speedy recovery to one of the best in the business @JeffZillgitt,” James wrote. “The game ain’t the same with both is [sic] us out. But I know you’ll beat me back out there and inspire me to get back right then and there!”

My wishes for a speedy recovery to one of the best in the business @JeffZillgitt. The game ain’t the same with both is us out. But I know you’ll beat me back out there and inspire me to get back right then and there! 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 3, 2023

Zillgitt has worked for USA Today since 1995, covering 14 NBA Finals among many other events. The nature of the issue that Zillgitt is dealing with has not been made public. However, several of Zillgitt’s peers and colleagues tweeted their best wishes to him as well.

To @JeffZillgitt, an amazing former colleague and incredible friend. You are always resilient and inspiring, and trust you’ll be off the injury report soon! https://t.co/p9RBX1YnaY — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 3, 2023

A very classy tweet for the classiest among us in the business. Wishing you the speediest recovery, @JeffZillgitt. https://t.co/uvAXP2JmTr — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) March 3, 2023

James’ sentiment is a nice one, but it all falls a bit flat to compare it to his own foot injury, especially if Zillgitt is battling a serious health issue. Zillgitt previously had surgery in 2015 that successfully removed a cancerous tumor from his colon. To James’ credit, he also wished Zillgitt well back then too.