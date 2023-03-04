 Skip to main content
LeBron James inserts himself into tweet wishing reporter well

March 3, 2023
by Darryn Albert
LeBron James looking on

Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James took some time this week to send positive thoughts to a veteran NBA reporter … while also managing to make it about himself.

The Los Angeles Lakers star James, who is currently sidelined with a foot injury, tweeted a message on Friday to Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today.

“My wishes for a speedy recovery to one of the best in the business @JeffZillgitt,” James wrote. “The game ain’t the same with both is [sic] us out. But I know you’ll beat me back out there and inspire me to get back right then and there!”

Zillgitt has worked for USA Today since 1995, covering 14 NBA Finals among many other events. The nature of the issue that Zillgitt is dealing with has not been made public. However, several of Zillgitt’s peers and colleagues tweeted their best wishes to him as well.

James’ sentiment is a nice one, but it all falls a bit flat to compare it to his own foot injury, especially if Zillgitt is battling a serious health issue. Zillgitt previously had surgery in 2015 that successfully removed a cancerous tumor from his colon. To James’ credit, he also wished Zillgitt well back then too.

