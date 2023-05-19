LeBron James offers update on ankle injury ahead of Game 3

LeBron James suffered an ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night, but the Los Angeles Lakers star does not seem overly concerned.

LeBron had a shot blocked by Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon in the fourth quarter. His left foot landed on top of teammate Anthony Davis’ foot when he came down, which caused James to twist his left ankle.

LeBron appeared to be in significant pain, but he insists he is not in danger of missing Game 3 in Los Angeles.

LeBron James tells @NBAonTNT “I’ll be ready on Saturday. I just stepped on the foot of AG. Nothing is keeping me from playing.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 19, 2023

“I just stepped on the foot of AG. Nothing is keeping me from playing,” James said.

Though he still looks as explosive as ever for the most part, the 38-year-old LeBron has fought through some injuries this year. He even said doctors recommended he have season-ending surgery for one of them.

The Lakers desperately need a win at home in Game 3 after losing the first two games at Denver. Unless something changes, James will continue to play through his ailments.