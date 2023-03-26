 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, March 26, 2023

LeBron James reveals new details about his foot injury

March 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
LeBron James in a purple Lakers sweater

Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms-up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James offered more details about the foot injury that kept him out for the last month, and the Los Angeles Lakers star suggested he beat the odds in returning from it as quickly as he did.

James told reporters after Sunday’s loss that he had suffered a torn tendon in his right foot, and that two doctors had recommended season-ending surgery. However, James said another doctor helped him return far faster than expected.

Previously, James’ injury had simply been characterized as a tendon issue. This is the first indication of its actual severity. James’ comment about his doctors might also add some legitimacy to one theory that had been developing.

James returned off the bench Sunday, tallying 19 points and 8 rebounds in 30 minutes of action as the Lakers fell to the Bulls.

Article Tags

LeBron James
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus