LeBron James reveals new details about his foot injury

LeBron James offered more details about the foot injury that kept him out for the last month, and the Los Angeles Lakers star suggested he beat the odds in returning from it as quickly as he did.

James told reporters after Sunday’s loss that he had suffered a torn tendon in his right foot, and that two doctors had recommended season-ending surgery. However, James said another doctor helped him return far faster than expected.

LeBron James said he tore a tendon in his right foot — an injury that typically takes longer than four weeks to recover from. He said that doctors told him he healed from the injury faster than they’ve ever seen. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 26, 2023

LeBron said two doctors recommended season-ending surgery, but then he went to see the “LeBron James of feet” and James determined he’d be able to return. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 26, 2023

Previously, James’ injury had simply been characterized as a tendon issue. This is the first indication of its actual severity. James’ comment about his doctors might also add some legitimacy to one theory that had been developing.

James returned off the bench Sunday, tallying 19 points and 8 rebounds in 30 minutes of action as the Lakers fell to the Bulls.