LeBron James goes viral for sharing noteworthy Jay-Z lyrics

LeBron James got a lot of attention for something he posted on social media Monday.

On his Instagram story, James shared an interesting lyric from Jay-Z’s song “What More Can I Say.” Some interpreted LeBron using the lyric as an acknowledgement that his career is nearing its end. The line from the song is, “I’m supposed to be number one on everybody’s list, we’ll see what happens when I no longer exist.”

LeBron James on his IG story 👀 "I'm suppose to be #1 on everybody list. We'll see what happens when I no longer exist." pic.twitter.com/WBzdtEt0MR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 29, 2023

Perhaps LeBron just likes that song. Or, it could be that he feels it applies to him, especially at this point in his playing career.

LeBron is 38 and just finished his 20th NBA season. After barely ever sitting out a game through the first part of his career, he has battled some injuries in recent years. James played through a significant ailment in the playoffs this year.

Sharing that Jay-Z lyric may have been James’ way of saying NBA fans will soon see what the league is like without him. That is not going to happen next year, but one reporter recently laid out an interesting timeline for when he believes LeBron will walk away.