LeBron James played through torn tendon in his foot during playoffs

LeBron James already had an impressive postseason considering his age and experience, but more information puts matters into even greater context.

Shams Charania revealed during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that James played through a torn tendon in his foot during the postseason. Charania added that James may need surgery.

“He played the last few months of the season with a torn tendon in his foot that could need surgery this summer. I’m told he’s reevaluating that foot. It’s very possible he might need surgery on that foot that could sideline him for two months,” Charania reported.

James dealt with various injuries during the season. He suffered a right foot injury in late February against the Dallas Mavericks that resulted in him missing a month.

James was listed on the injury report throughout the postseason with right foot soreness, though the injury did not cause him to miss any game time. He also was listed as questionable for multiple games in April due to right foot soreness.

Though his team lost on Monday and got swept by the Nuggets, James scored 40 points in Game 4, including 31 in the first half. He played in 47 minutes that game.

James is 38 years old and has played in 20 seasons during his career. He has threatened to retire this offseason, but most people do not believe that will happen.