LeBron James has vulgar reaction to Kyrie Irving’s ankle injury

Kyrie Irving left Sunday’s playoff game between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks after suffering an ankle injury, and LeBron James seemed to feel for his former teammate.

Not long after Irving limped off the court, LeBron took to Twitter to provide his unfiltered reaction to the injury. He tagged Irving and wrote “F—!!!” (edited by LBS for profanity). James also included the praying hands emoji.

You can see the tweet here.

Irving landed awkwardly on his right ankle after converting a shot in the paint in the second quarter (video here). The Nets quickly ruled him out for the remainder of Game 4. His status is in question going forward.

James and Irving have had their differences in the past, but no one wants to see a superstar go down with an injury. LeBron’s tweet summed up how a lot of people felt watching the play.