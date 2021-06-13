 Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving suffers ankle injury in Game 4 against Bucks

June 13, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Kyrie Irving got off to a hot start in the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, but he left the court late in the first half after suffering an ankle injury.

Irving landed awkwardly on his right ankle in the second quarter of Game 4 after converting a shot in the paint. He immediately grabbed his lower leg and appeared to be in pain. You can see a video of the play below:

The Nets later announced that Irving suffered a sprained ankle and will miss the remainder of the game. Irving was able to walk off under his own power, though he was heavily favoring his right leg as he made his way to the locker room.

Irving had 11 points in 17 minutes prior to the injury.

