LeBron James unloads on Wizards announcer over honest Kevin Porter mistake

Longtime Washington Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very unfortunate mistake when calling the team’s game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, but LeBron James didn’t wait for an explanation before blasting the announcer.

Consor unknowingly had a poor choice of words while praising Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. for a game-winning buzzer-beater against the Wizards. He said that Porter “like his dad, pulled that trigger at the right time.” Porter’s father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr., pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting of a 14-year-old girl in 1993 and was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison. He was then shot and killed in 2004. Porter was 4 years old at the time of his father’s death.

Most people suspected Consor had made an honest mistake, as it is impossible to believe he would be that ruthless. LeBron, however, did not give Consor the benefit of the doubt.

Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you! https://t.co/UgVOBUOsPK — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2022

Consor issued an apology on Thursday. He explained, not surprisingly, that he mistakenly thought Porter Jr. was the son of former NBA player Kevin Porter, who played for Washington in the 1970s and 1980s. That’s the only reason Consor said “like his father.” He was in no way referring to an actual gun.

I want to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr and clarify last night’s call. pic.twitter.com/UweFhFnkbt — Glenn Consor (@glennconsor) January 6, 2022

James totally overreacted without knowing the entire story, which is something he has done on social media in the past. He should have used some basic common sense and known that Consor would not knowingly mock Porter Jr. on live television over his father being a convicted murderer/and or being shot and killed. Reasonable people knew there was another explanation, and there was. Consor’s only mistake was not knowing enough about Porter Jr.’s background, which hardly seems like a fireable offense.

LeBron was reminded with his recent COVID meme how much influence he has on social media. In this case, he should have been more mindful of that.

Photo: Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms-up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports