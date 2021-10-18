LeBron James will have his workload scaled back this season?

Though it may not seem like it at times, LeBron James is a soon-to-be 37-year-old entering his 19th season in the NBA. The workload that the Los Angeles Lakers give him this season could ultimately reflect that.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters on Monday that the team will manage James’ workload on a “day to day” basis this year and that he does not envision the four-time MVP playing in all 82 games. Vogel also said that he would like to limit James to about 34 minutes a night overall.

James played in 45 of 72 contests last season, averaging 33.4 minutes per game. But much of that was due to the high-ankle sprain he suffered in March and subsequent reintegration period.

Even if James is now fully healthy and coming off the longest offseason of his career, the Lakers will continue to be conservative with his workload. Adding Russell Westbrook as another primary playmaker should help them accomplish that goal. Rest assured, James still seems to be getting plenty of run elsewhere too.

Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports