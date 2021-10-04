Lakers training more intensely than usual for season?

The Los Angeles Lakers may be older than dirt, but one thing that they are not going to be is out of shape.

Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reported this week that the Lakers are one of a minority of teams that did any two-a-days (two practices in a single day) during this training camp season.

Per @TheSteinLine, the Lakers are one of just 13 teams that did any two-a-days this training camp seasonhttps://t.co/W3MK0pZepO pic.twitter.com/pkFzo9aCsi — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 4, 2021

While there are still 12 other teams that are doing two-a-days, almost all of them are much younger teams like Orlando, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, and Detroit. Stein also adds that the 17 remaining NBA teams have gone away from two-a-days completely.

After their geriatric signing bonanza this offseason, the Lakers now have the oldest roster in the league with an average age of 31.8 years. But we know that they are taking their preparation for the year very seriously. Lakers star LeBron James even recently organized a separate three-day minicamp for the team to build chemistry (which you can see leaked footage from here).