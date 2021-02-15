 Skip to main content
Video: LeBron James somehow was not called for traveling on this dunk

February 14, 2021
by Larry Brown

LeBron James traveling

The NBA’s referees have us once again scratching our heads.

LeBron James had a dunk right before halftime of Sunday night’s Los Angeles Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets. James resembled more of a football player than basketball player with the way he ran with the ball.

Of course, being the star that he is, James was not called for a travel.

The Lakers could use the break after losing Anthony Davis in the second quarter due to his Achilles injury.

