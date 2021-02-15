Video: LeBron James somehow was not called for traveling on this dunk

The NBA’s referees have us once again scratching our heads.

LeBron James had a dunk right before halftime of Sunday night’s Los Angeles Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets. James resembled more of a football player than basketball player with the way he ran with the ball.

Of course, being the star that he is, James was not called for a travel.

The Lakers could use the break after losing Anthony Davis in the second quarter due to his Achilles injury.