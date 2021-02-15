Video: LeBron James somehow was not called for traveling on this dunk

The Philadelphia Eagles still have some issues at the quarterback position, but Jalen Hurts is trying to resolve them for the team.
Hurts became the Eagles’ starter late in the season last year after Carson Wentz struggled all season
Could Gus Malzahn be back in the college football mix this fall?
Malzahn has been offered the head football coach job by UCF, according to Auburn Undercover and the Orlando Sentinel.
Central Florida has a vacancy after losing Josh Heupel t
Don’t expect to hear an apology from Brad Keselowski over what happened at the end of the Daytona 500 on Sunday night.
Keselowski was second behind Joey Logano on the final lap of the race. He tried to make a move for the inside to p
Michael McDowell emerged as the shocking winner of the Daytona 500 on Sunday night after a crash in the final lap altered things.
Joey Logano was leading but got nudged by teammate Brad Keselowski, sending both cars spinning out. A few oth
The NBA’s referees have us once again scratching our heads.
LeBron James had a dunk right before halftime of Sunday night’s Los Angeles Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets. James resembled more of a football player than bask
Anthony Davis left Sunday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-Denver Nuggets game after appearing to suffer a leg injury.
Davis was preparing to drive while being defended by Nikola Jokic. He took a step before screaming in pain.
This is the