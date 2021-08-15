LiAngelo Ball winning over Hornets with Summer League performances?

LiAngelo Ball might just be playing his way into a roster spot with the Charlotte Hornets.

Ball, who signed with the Hornets’ Summer League team, has impressed so far for the team. In Las Vegas Summer League action, the middle Ball brother has averaged 10.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game. Notably, he’s shooting over 40 percent from three point range, and has consistently looked like he belongs in the competition.

The Hornets are taking note of that too. NBA reporter Jordan Schulz said Sunday that the Hornets “love” Ball and that he has a chance for a spot in the G League or even the NBA. He also included a quote from Hornets assistant Jay Triano, who raved about Ball’s work ethic.

Lots of buzz around @LiAngeloBall, who’s played very well during Summer League and is vying for *either* an NBA or G-League spot. Have spoken w/multiple members of the #Hornets’ org. They love Gelo! Has proven to a ton of doubters that he’s a legit guy and a big time worker… — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 15, 2021

Spoke w/#Hornets assistant coach Jay Triano, who said this of @LiAngeloBall: “Great kid. Love him. He was at the facility practicing everyday for two months to play in the Summer League. Shows a ton of character. He can shoot it, great feel, knack for scoring.” — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 15, 2021

There have been other hints that Ball could well make the Hornets, where his younger brother LaMelo won Rookie of the Year honors last season. He’ll have to keep working hard and impressing, but at the very least, LiAngelo seems to understand what he needs to do to get himself on the radar, and he’s doing it.