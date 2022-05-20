List of potential Zach LaVine free agent suitors revealed

There probably won’t be an hour-long ESPN special involved, but Zach LaVine should still have a pretty high-profile free agency this offseason.

KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported Friday on the buzz around LaVine from the NBA Draft Combine. Johnson says that the Chicago Bulls guard has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Portland Trail Blazers, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Atlanta Hawks as potential free agent suitors. The report also adds that the Bulls fully expect LaVine to take visits and to be wined and dined.

The 27-year-old LaVine, an unrestricted free agent, seems to be the biggest prize on the market this summer. He has legitimate 25-5-5 ability and has made the All-Star team in each of the last two seasons. Despite the Bulls being able to offer him the most money, there have been growing whispers that LaVine is seriously considering leaving Chicago after five years there.

One such rumor came from LaVar Ball, the father of LaVine’s teammate on the Bulls, Lonzo Ball. LaVar recently had some interesting comments about where LaVine might end up in free agency.