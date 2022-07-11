 Skip to main content
Longtime Spurs fixture makes stunning decision to leave team

July 11, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Gregg Popovich looking on

Apr 10, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Gregg Popovich is set to lose one of his most trusted lieutenants.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Monday that longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant Chip Engelland will be leaving the team upon the conclusion of his contract. Engelland has been a fixture for the Spurs, serving in their organization since 2005 (including during their 2007 and 2014 titles).

The 61-year-old Engelland has achieved near-mythical status in NBA circles as a shooting guru. Engelland was credited with transforming the shooting abilities of players like Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker, and even Grant Hill (dating back to Engelland’s time working for the Detroit Pistons). He has been called everything from “The Shot Whisperer” to “The Shot Doctor,” and it would not surprise many if Engelland one day had a Disney movie made in his honor.

Granted, Engelland’s decision to leave the Spurs might be tied to Popovich’s future. While Popovich will be returning for the 2022-23 season, there are some indications that he may not stick around for much longer than that.

