Former NBA lottery pick announces his retirement in unusual fashion

10-year NBA veteran Meyers Leonard went a unique route to announce his retirement from the NBA.

On Sunday, the former Portland Trail Blazers lottery pick took to Instagram to share the news that he was ending his playing career. A gallery of photos and a heartfelt caption apparently were not enough for Leonard to fully express how he felt about the decision. Instead, Leonard composed, sang, and uploaded a full-blown country song to mark the occasion.

The song, entitled “Good In Goodbye,” detailed Leonard’s journey from a small-town kid who grew up in Robinson, Ill., to a 7-foot NBA center who played in the NBA Finals.

Mar 7, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Meyers Leonard (3) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Meyers Leonard has announced his official retirement from the NBA in the form of a country song on his Instagram 🤠 pic.twitter.com/uAb6PABSge — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) March 3, 2025

Leonard’s Instagram post also included a caption in which he shared his newfound love for singing and songwriting.

“Learning to sing and songwrite has given me a chance to reflect on everything basketball has given me—and how every goodbye has led to something good … This song is a thank you—to basketball, the fans, my teammates, my family, the organizations, and everyone who believed in a young kid from Robinson, Illinois,” Leonard wrote.

The Blazers selected Leonard 11th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft. He spent seven seasons in Portland before moving to the Miami Heat, where he became the starting center for a Heat team that made the 2020 NBA Finals.

Leonard’s career was derailed in 2021 when he was caught using an anti-Semitic slur while on a live stream, which resulted in a suspension. The Heat promptly traded Leonard to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who cut him right after the deal went through.

One month following his release, Leonard had to undergo ankle surgery after being diagnosed with nerve damage in his right leg. He tried to make a comeback with the Milwaukee Bucks two years later, but appeared in just nine games during the 2022-23 season.

In 10 NBA seasons, Leonard averaged 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds across 456 games played. He was best known for being an effective stretch center, shooting nearly 40% from three-point territory for his career.