Lonzo Ball makes big statement about his future

Despite his career-threatening health challenges, Lonzo Ball is still keeping that Big Baller mentality.

Appearing at InvestFest in Atlanta, Ga. over the weekend, the Chicago Bulls guard Ball made a strong statement about his future, saying that his NBA career would continue.

“I’m going to play again,” Ball said, per Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. “The outside noise doesn’t bother me … For me, I know what I gotta do to get back. Doing what I gotta do every day, taking it step by step. I don’t look too far ahead, [but] I know my near future, I’m gonna be back on the court for sure.”

Ball’s statement comes amid the news that he is set to miss the entire 2023-24 NBA season due to his ongoing left knee problems. He has had multiple surgeries on the troublesome left knee but still has not shown any tangible improvement. Ball already missed all of the 2022-23 campaign as well and has not seen the court in an NBA game since Jan. 14, 2022.

The silver lining is that Ball is still just 25 years old and has another year left on his contract with the Bulls in 2024-25 (a $21.4 million player option). He also recently felt upbeat enough to expose Stephen A. Smith for some bad reporting on his injury.