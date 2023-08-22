Lonzo Ball posts video in response to Stephen A. Smith

Lonzo Ball posted a video on X Tuesday in response to Stephen A. Smith.

Ball recently spoke on Trae Young’s podcast about the knee injury that has derailed his career. Ball has not played since January 14, 2022 due to his knee. He missed all of last season and is expected to miss the entire upcoming season.

Smith discussed the subject of Ball’s knee during “First Take” on Tuesday. He said he has heard Ball even has difficulty getting up from a sitting position.

“I’ve heard that it’s even hard for [Lonzo] to get up from the sitting position,” Smith said on the show.

ICYMI: Stephen A. Smith said "I've heard that it's even hard for [Lonzo] to get up from the sitting position" https://t.co/maIKSocTBt pic.twitter.com/oWn06A2AHr — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 22, 2023

Ball heard about Smith’s comments and decided to respond. The Chicago Bulls guard shared a video on X that showed him sitting down and standing up from a chair.

@stephenasmith come to the actual source next time. I’m not hard to reach pic.twitter.com/88xyoB7LTf — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) August 22, 2023

“Stephen A., who are your sources, bro? Please tell me who your sources are. C’mon man. C’mon man, you gotta stop yapping! And I actually like you, man! And I don’t even know you like that, but I like you! I’m coming back, man!” Ball said in the video.

Not only was able to get up and down out of the chair, but he did it with his right leg lifted off the ground, putting all his weight on his left knee.

Ball may not be ready to play in the NBA for a while, but at least we know he can get up and down alright.