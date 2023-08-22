 Skip to main content
Lonzo Ball posts video in response to Stephen A. Smith

August 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
Lonzo Ball in front of a pool

Lonzo Ball posted a video on X Tuesday in response to Stephen A. Smith.

Ball recently spoke on Trae Young’s podcast about the knee injury that has derailed his career. Ball has not played since January 14, 2022 due to his knee. He missed all of last season and is expected to miss the entire upcoming season.

Smith discussed the subject of Ball’s knee during “First Take” on Tuesday. He said he has heard Ball even has difficulty getting up from a sitting position.

“I’ve heard that it’s even hard for [Lonzo] to get up from the sitting position,” Smith said on the show.

Ball heard about Smith’s comments and decided to respond. The Chicago Bulls guard shared a video on X that showed him sitting down and standing up from a chair.

“Stephen A., who are your sources, bro? Please tell me who your sources are. C’mon man. C’mon man, you gotta stop yapping! And I actually like you, man! And I don’t even know you like that, but I like you! I’m coming back, man!” Ball said in the video.

Not only was able to get up and down out of the chair, but he did it with his right leg lifted off the ground, putting all his weight on his left knee.

Ball may not be ready to play in the NBA for a while, but at least we know he can get up and down alright.

Lonzo BallStephen A. Smith
