Lonzo Ball teases next venture amid injury woes

Lonzo Ball is looking towards the future for his eventual return to an NBA court. But in the meantime, the injured Chicago Bulls guard appears to be ready to revisit his past.

Ball recently sat down with The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry to discuss his road to recovery. The 25-year-old is already expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season as he recovers from his third knee surgery in a two-year span.

But before the injuries and the NBA, Ball was a viral prospect playing out of Chino Hills. Ball and his younger brothers LaMelo and LiAngelo turned Chino Hills High School’s middling basketball team into the No. 1 ranked program in the country back in 2016. They were also constantly trending on social media.

Ball became the rare high school prospect that was generating mainstream attention years before making it to the NBA. The Bulls guard hinted that fans may soon be getting an inside look at what that experience was like.

“We might have a Chino Hills High School doc in the works,” Ball said. “So stay tuned for that.”

During his senior year, Ball averaged a triple-double with 23.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 11.7 assists per game. He won several national awards, including the Naismith Prep Player of the Year plum before taking his talents to UCLA.

The Ball family also garnered popularity thanks to its boisterous patriarch LaVar, who’s known for training his kids tirelessly from an early age. Fans could potentially see some footage of those early interactions before the Ball family’s rise to stardom.

Lonzo Ball last played in January of 2022. In 35 games during the 2021-22 season, Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.8 steals for the Bulls.