Report: Lonzo Ball interested in signing with Knicks

The Big Baller Brand could soon be coming to The Big Apple.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball will have the New York Knicks “heavily” on his radar this summer. The 23-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent after the season. Berman also notes that Ball is high on the list of Knicks president Leon Rose.

Ball will be coming off his rookie contract and is setting himself up for a nice payday. He is currently averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game on a career-high 38.9 percent from deep. That has made for the best overall season of Ball’s young NBA career.

The Knicks, who will be armed with plenty of cap room, are fairly weak at point guard. They are trotting out a ragtag trio at the position of Derrick Rose, Elfrid Payton, and Frank Ntilikina, all of whom will be free agent themselves after the season. Rookie Immanuel Quickley has been a bright spot for them, but he has some combo guard capabilities as well.

New York also obviously offers unique big-market allure. That could be attractive for both Lonzo as well as his father LaVar.