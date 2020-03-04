LaVar Ball says Knicks would be best fit for son LaMelo

The New York Knicks don’t have much going for them at the moment, but LaVar Ball thinks that his youngest son might be able to change all that.

Appearing this week on FS1’s “Undisputed,” Ball said that he believes the Knicks are the best fit for 18-year-old son LaMelo, a projected top lottery pick in this year’s NBA draft.

Where does LaVar Ball want his son LaMelo to play? "The best fit in my eyes is the New York Knicks" (via @undisputed) pic.twitter.com/MaZ2nZVfDp — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 4, 2020

“The best fit in my eyes is New York, the New York Knicks,” said LaVar. “Because I know Melo. Melo is a big city guy. He likes lights. He likes that. He’d love it.

“I think it’s about time for New York,” he added. “I kinda feel they’re gonna get the first pick on the fact that they missed it so many times and it’s time for something good to happen to them … New York could be great for him.”

LaMelo is a 6-foot-8 scorer and playmaker who plays a point guard position that the Knicks have yet to find a mainstay at (currently cycling among the likes of Elfrid Payton, Dennis Smith Jr, and Frank Ntilikina). The team also has the fifth-worst record in the NBA right now at 19-42.

The former Chino Hills High School star has been scouted by a number of other (albeit smaller-market) teams, but both father and son seem to have a bigger goal in mind.