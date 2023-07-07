Lonzo Ball sends message over social media amid latest rough injury news

Facing the likelihood of yet another season on the sidelines, Lonzo Ball is doing his best to keep a positive outlook.

Posting to his Instagram page for the first time in months, the Chicago Bulls guard Ball shared several photos of himself with loved ones. “Try to smile thru it all,” Ball wrote in his caption.

Included in the pictures were his mother Tina, daughter Zoey, brother LiAngelo, girlfriend Ally Rossel, and others.

Ball’s NBA dream has veered badly off-course in the last few seasons. He hasn’t played since Jan. 2022 due to nagging issues with his left knee. Ball already missed all of last season and has since had to undergo a third knee surgery. Now the latest update given by the Bulls on Ball sounds even more discouraging.

The good news for Ball is that he is still only 25 years old and already has $71 million in career earnings (with another $42 million still to come from Chicago over the next two seasons). When it comes to his health situation, all Ball can control right now is his mindset, and he is trying to do just that.