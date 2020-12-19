Lonzo Ball has become much improved shooter, says teammate JJ Redick

Lonzo Ball is getting some rave reviews for his shooting ability by someone who would certainly know.

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick told reporters on Saturday that Ball, his fourth-year teammate, has turned himself into “a great shooter.”

“I literally tell him every f—ing day to shoot the ball,” said Redick, per Andrew Lopez of ESPN. “I hate when he passes up good shots.”

Redick, one of the best pure shooters in NBA history at a 41.6 percent career mark from deep, is entering his second season as teammates with Ball. The 23-year-old Ball has faced much criticism in his career thus far for his shaky shooting and unconventional form. He took a step forward last year though, attempting 6.3 triples per game and connecting on 37.5 percent of them, both career highs.

Ball was the subject of trade rumors earlier this offseason, but he could be quietly setting himself up for a breakout in the 2020-21 campaign.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0