Pelicans looking to trade Lonzo Ball?

Lonzo Ball’s stock continues to dip, and now the New Orleans Pelicans may be evaluating whether or not they still see him as part of their future plans.

In an appearance Friday on ESPN’s “Keyshawn, Jay and Zubin,” analyst Jay Williams reported on Ball’s outlook with the Pelicans. Williams said he was hearing around New Orleans that the team could use the 22-year-old as a trade asset this offseason.

Jay Williams is hearing that Lonzo Ball may be used as a trading asset in New Orleans (Keyshawn, JWill And Zubin) pic.twitter.com/HPiUVhNLDa — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 21, 2020

Ball, who just completed his first season with the Pelicans, seems like a strong Zion Williamson complement to build around. But his development is still coming along slowly (save for a slight improvement in his jumper), and Ball’s poor bubble performance led to questions about his dedication.

In any case, Ball’s rookie contract runs through next season, after which he can become a restricted free agent. Players like Brandon Ingram and Jrue Holiday are also due for free agency soon. That means that the Pelicans could have some pretty tough decisions on their hands.