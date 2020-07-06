Lonzo Ball raves about Zion Williamson’s physical condition entering Orlando

Lonzo Ball sounds very excited for the opportunity to run it back in Orlando with the other half of his dynamic duo.

In a video conference with reporters on Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans guard spoke highly of teammate Zion Williamson’s physical condition ahead of the NBA’s resumption of play later this month.

“He looks amazing,” said Ball. “He looks fully healthy. He looks even stronger than he was before, if that’s even possible. But I was happy to see him, happy to see he’s in shape, and looking forward to playing with him.”

Ball displayed a very unique chemistry with the high-flying Williamson in the 19 games that they played together this season before play was suspended. The Pelicans had a ridiculous plus-15.2 net rating whenever the two shared the floor, per ESPN.

New Orleans executive David Griffin also sounded similarly encouraged about Williamson recently, and all eyes will be on the Pelicans in Orlando as they look to overtake the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed in the West.