Look: Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo suffered nasty tooth injury on flagrant foul

It has not exactly been the best week for Hamidou Diallo.

The Detroit Pistons swingman was on the receiving end of a flagrant foul from Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant during Friday’s game. Diallo was driving to the basket when he took a Bryant forearm to the mouth. He immediately ran to the locker room, his front tooth having been dislodged.

Hamidou Diallo takes one for the team with the and-one and lost his front tooth in the process. Showing that Detroit toughness 💪#Pistons | @ThinkFordFirst pic.twitter.com/egZMCauatx — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 19, 2022

A courtside photographer captured the extent of the damage in a picture. You can see that Diallo’s tooth was completely misaligned after getting hit.

Thomas Bryant knocked Hamidou Diallo's front tooth out pic.twitter.com/MQgfpYnOul — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) November 19, 2022

Impressively enough, Diallo finished the basket despite the blow and then returned to the floor to sink the first attempt of his two-to-make-one free throws as a result of the flagrant foul. Diallo then checked out of the game for good before the Pistons ultimately lost 128-121.

This continues a pretty lousy run of luck for Diallo over the last few days. Several games ago, he took the court in an embarrassingly misspelled jersey.