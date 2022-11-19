 Skip to main content
Look: Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo suffered nasty tooth injury on flagrant foul

November 19, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Hamidou Diallo getting hit in the mouth

It has not exactly been the best week for Hamidou Diallo.

The Detroit Pistons swingman was on the receiving end of a flagrant foul from Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant during Friday’s game. Diallo was driving to the basket when he took a Bryant forearm to the mouth. He immediately ran to the locker room, his front tooth having been dislodged.

A courtside photographer captured the extent of the damage in a picture. You can see that Diallo’s tooth was completely misaligned after getting hit.

Impressively enough, Diallo finished the basket despite the blow and then returned to the floor to sink the first attempt of his two-to-make-one free throws as a result of the flagrant foul. Diallo then checked out of the game for good before the Pistons ultimately lost 128-121.

This continues a pretty lousy run of luck for Diallo over the last few days. Several games ago, he took the court in an embarrassingly misspelled jersey.

Hamidou Diallonasty injuries
