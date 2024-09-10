Lakers hire Bronny James’ next coach

The Los Angeles Lakers have hired the man who will likely be Bronny James’ next head coach.

The Lakers are hiring Zach Guthrie to serve as the coach of the South Bay Lakers, which is the franchise’s G League team.

The Los Angeles Lakers are hiring Zach Guthrie as the coach of the franchise’s G League affiliate in South Bay, sources tell ESPN. Guthrie has been an NBA assistant with Washington, Dallas and Utah. pic.twitter.com/khy0jt0jYg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2024

Guthrie served as an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards from 2021-2024. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.

As the coach of the South Bay Lakers, Guthrie will likely be coaching Bronny, who was a second-round pick by the Lakers. Other possible South Bay Lakers players include Maxwell Lewis and Jalen Hood-Schifino, who were rookies last year. Dalton Knecht, who was a first-round pick this year, could also end up spending some time in the G League for the Lakers.