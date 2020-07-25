Lou Williams investigated by NBA for visiting strip club while on excused absence

Lou Williams has rejoined his Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Bubble in Orlando, but he created a controversy in the process and is now being investigated by the league for visiting a strip club.

Williams left the NBA Bubble for an excused absence and was away from the team on Friday.

Lou Williams has left the Clippers and the NBA campus due to an excused absence. He is expected to return. Williams joins Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley as Clippers who have had to leave to tend to an issue. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) July 24, 2020

A controversy stirred up when rapper Jack Harlow posted a photo on Instagram of him and Williams together at a club.

Lou Williams was partying with Jack Harlow last night, after being excused to leave the NBA bubble Jack Harlow posted them partying together on his Instagram story. A post which Jack quickly deleted. Probably at Lou’s instruction @WorldWideWob pic.twitter.com/DOZDhdDRYn — The NBA Hustle (@TheNBAHustle) July 24, 2020

The two were wearing masks in the photo, indicating the picture was likely taken at some point since the coronavirus pandemic grew in the U.S.. Harlow quickly deleted the photo and then claimed it was an old picture.

“That was an old pic of me and Lou. I was just reminiscing cuz I miss him,” Harlow said.

Williams also tried to clarify on Twitter, saying nobody was “partying”.

Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol #Maskon #inandout — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 24, 2020

The Clippers guard also posted a few notes on social media sending his condolences about Paul Williams Sr., and saying he was glad he got to say goodbye, indicating his absence was related to a death.

The story doesn’t end there, though.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers said on Saturday that they were not happy to see photos of Williams reportedly at a club.

Doc Rivers said Lou Williams “is back here” with Clippers in Orlando, but Doc also said they weren’t happy to see pictures of

Lou Williams at a reported social club while in Atlanta Thursday night. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) July 25, 2020

Additionally, the NBA began investigating Williams’ whereabouts while he was on the excused absence to determine how long he would need to quarantine. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne says Williams admitted to NBA security that he did attend Magic City Gentleman’s Club in Atlanta for a short time on Thursday night.

As per NBA protocol, Williams was tested for coronavirus each day that he was away from campus, a source told ESPN. Players are subject to a minimum four day quarantine when they leave campus on an excused absence. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 25, 2020

Williams will have to quarantine for a minimum of four days before being able to rejoin his team in the bubble.

This isn’t the first time an NBA player has been part of a controversy for being photographed at Magic City. Last time, it was one of Williams’ teammates.