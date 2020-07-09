Lou Williams joins Clippers in Orlando

Lou Williams said last month that he was contemplating sitting out the resumed NBA season in Orlando to focus on social issues, but it would appear the Los Angeles Clippers star is joining his teammates after all.

The NBA shared some photos late Wednesday night of Clippers players arriving in Orlando, and fans were pleased to see Williams among them.

The Clippers have a chance to make a deep playoff run with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy, and losing Williams would have been a major blow. Williams has played a huge role for LA this season, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 assists per game.

Williams said in a video chat with fans that he was unsure if he would take part in the resumed season, as he was concerned playing games would take away from the Black Lives Matter movement. The three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year must have recently informed the Clippers he was committing to playing, because head coach Doc Rivers expressed confidence last week that Williams would join the team in Orlando.