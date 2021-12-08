Luka Doncic makes surprising admission after Mavs loss

Luka Doncic made a surprising admission on Tuesday after his Dallas Mavericks lost 102-99 to the Brooklyn Nets.

Doncic played 37 minutes in his team’s loss, second behind teammate Dorian Finney-Smith, who played 38 minutes. Throughout the game, TNT’s broadcasters commented on Doncic’s appearance and conditioning. Reggie Miller felt Doncic looked heavy and said the talented guard looked out of shape.

Reggie Miller with some HSOs during the broadcast: “To me, looking at him, this is the heaviest I’ve probably ever seen Luka look, right now. And I know he’s had a long year with the Olympics, but look how he’s plodding up and down; he’s not really running. 1/2 — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) December 8, 2021

“This is the heaviest I’ve probably ever seen Luka look,” Miller said during the first quarter. “Look how he’s plodding up and down. He’s not really running.”

Miller went on to note how many injuries Doncic has dealt with and wondered to what extent they were bothering the Mavs star.

Doncic conceded the point. The Mavs guard said after the game that he probably took it a little too easy after the Olympics and lost his conditioning.

Luka Doncic on his conditioning: “I had a long summer. I had the Olympics, took three weeks off, relaxed a little bit. Maybe too much. I’ve just got to get back on track.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 8, 2021

Doncic had a long offseason due to his participation on Slovenia’s national team. He has also reported to the Mavericks weighing over 260 pounds two years in a row.

Representing his country may be an explanation for being tired, but players like Kevin Durant also participated in the Olympics, and he didn’t fall out of shape. Players are supposed to know their own bodies and understand when to push it and when to take it easy. Maybe Doncic knew he needed to give himself a break. Or maybe he took it too easy and needs to change that.

Photo: May 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in action during game three between the Clippers and the Mavericks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports