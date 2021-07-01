 Skip to main content
Luka Doncic does not think he gets favorable calls

June 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

Luka Doncic has a reputation for complaining about calls in the NBA. His attitude on the subject seems to be quite fitting.

Doncic was playing for Slovenia in an Olympic qualifier game on Wednesday. His country won 118-68 and will take on Poland next.

Doncic was asked after the game whether he is used to not getting the same kind of calls in FIBA play as he gets in the NBA. Doncic said he did not think he got superstar calls in the NBA.

Nobody should be surprised by this, as it’s well established that Doncic complains about calls. Mark Cuban has even come to Doncic’s defense when the Dallas Mavericks guard was called a whiner.

