Luka Doncic does not think he gets favorable calls

Luka Doncic has a reputation for complaining about calls in the NBA. His attitude on the subject seems to be quite fitting.

Doncic was playing for Slovenia in an Olympic qualifier game on Wednesday. His country won 118-68 and will take on Poland next.

Doncic was asked after the game whether he is used to not getting the same kind of calls in FIBA play as he gets in the NBA. Doncic said he did not think he got superstar calls in the NBA.

Luka Doncic was asked after the Slovenia game today if he's used to not getting "star" calls in FIBA like he does in the NBA. "I don't really get calls in the NBA, I don't think," he said, smiling. You've got to love him. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 30, 2021

Nobody should be surprised by this, as it’s well established that Doncic complains about calls. Mark Cuban has even come to Doncic’s defense when the Dallas Mavericks guard was called a whiner.