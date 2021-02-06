Mark Cuban curses out ESPN writer over Luka Doncic criticism

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is going right for the jugular in response to Zach Lowe’s recent criticism of his franchise’s star player.

In a podcast this week, the ESPN writer Lowe went after Mavs star Luka Doncic, calling him “one of the biggest whiners in the NBA.” Lowe noted Doncic’s tendency to complain to referees when he does not get a foul call.

Cuban fired right back at Lowe in an appearance Thursday on VICE TV.

“F– you Zach Lowe,” said Cuban. “You don’t know s—. I know Luka, right? He’s not a big whiner. He’s passionate. He cares. He wants to win.

“He’s got some s— to him where, yeah he’s one of those European players where you see him [gesturing with his hands] all the time and talking in one of five different languages,” Cuban added about Doncic. “But no, he’s not a whiner. He’s a baller.”

The Mavs are floundering right now at 9-14 overall (14th in the West), so the scrutiny of them has been amplified some. But there are several reasons other than Doncic’s perceived whining (such as a recent outbreak of COVID cases and the integration of new pieces such as Josh Richardson and James Johnson) why the team is struggling.

Cuban is also very protective of the 21-year-old Doncic, so it was obvious he would not appreciate Lowe’s harsh words about the budding superstar.