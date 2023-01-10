Luka Doncic drops funny F-bomb while streaming live from CFP title game

Luka Doncic is apparently a bit more technologically inept than you would expect for a 23-year-old.

The Dallas Mavericks star Doncic was in Los Angeles for a game against the LA Clippers on Tuesday and decided to use his off-day on Monday to attend the Georgia-TCU CFP title game at SoFi Stadium in nearby Inglewood. At one point, Doncic tried to stream his experience on Instagram Live but encountered trouble. Internet users captured a video of Doncic saying, “Alright, f–k this,” and ending the stream.

Check out the funny video (but obviously beware of the bad language).

Luka Doncic isn’t a fan of Instagram live 😂pic.twitter.com/vmCER6sHDJ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 10, 2023

Doncic, who leads the NBA this season with 34.0 points per contest, had a definite rooting interest in Monday’s championship game. He posted on his social media pages that he was gunning for TCU, a school located just over 30 miles away from Dallas in Fort Worth.

This is just the latest instance of Doncic proving that he is a Texas man through and through.