Sunday, December 25, 2022

Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes

December 25, 2022
by Larry Brown
Luka Doncic in cowboy gear

Luka Doncic arrived at his Dallas Mavericks’ game on Christmas in style, and then he played like a champ too.

Doncic rolled up to the game in a cherry light blue old school ride with shiny rims. He topped it off by wearing a cowboy hat, bolo tie and cowboy boots.

The Slovenian star then went out and put up 32 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists in his Mavericks’ 124-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

When you roll up like that and dress like that, is it any surprise that you’re going to handle business on the court too? Not at all.

Side note: anyone else notice how strongly he resembled Mike Trout in that video?

