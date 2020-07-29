Luka Doncic has funny ‘Matrix’ reference after close call with sideline camera

Luka Doncic thinks that he pulled a Neo during Tuesday’s scrimmage.

The Dallas Mavericks star had a very close call with a sideline camera in the exhibition game against the Philadelphia 76ers. After trying to run down a loose ball, Doncic was nearly taken out by the rail cam, which was speeding towards him. Fortunately, he ducked out of the way just in time.

Afterwards, Doncic dropped a funny reference to “The Matrix” on Twitter, comparing himself to Neo dodging Agent Jones’ bullets on the rooftop.

The camera was definitely way too close for comfort for the Mavs’ 21-year-old superstar, but the worst was luckily avoided. Doncic also managed to put up 23 points, seven rebounds, and six assists as Dallas won in overtime.

Even when trying to dance out of the way of imminent danger, it is hard to look as smooth as Doncic always does on the basketball court.