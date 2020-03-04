pixel 1
Thursday, March 5, 2020

Video: Luka Doncic toyed with Jrue Holiday so hard

March 4, 2020
by Larry Brown

Luka Doncic

It’s not easy to embarrass Jrue Holiday on a basketball court, but Luka Doncic managed to do it on Wednesday night.

During overtime of the Dallas Mavericks’ 127-123 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Doncic toyed with Holiday. He faked him out twice and created a wide open shot for Maxi Kleber, who missed. Doncic was able to bump the ball out to a teammate so that Dallas could retain possession and effectively seal the win.

Two possessions before that, Doncic made a step-back 3-pointer to put Dallas up by three.

And before that, he got an assist on a pick-and-roll pass to Kristaps Porzingis, who got the dunk.

Porzingis had 34 points in the game, while Doncic scored 30 with 17 rebounds and 10 assists for a league-best 14th triple-double this season. Dallas is legit when they’re both healthy and on the floor. The Pelicans are now five games out of the final playoff spot in the West.


