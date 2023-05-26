Luka Doncic taking different approach this offseason

Are we going to see a new-and-improved Luka Doncic next season?

The Dallas Mavericks star was seen running some stairs during a training video shared via Instagram on Friday.

Luka Doncic on his offseason grind ⚙ (via anze9/IG) pic.twitter.com/36VeZqSZWl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 26, 2023

The video was shared by Anže Maček, who is a strength and conditioning coach as well as a personal trainer. His Instagram biography says he works with the Slovenian National Basketball Team.

Doncic has been criticized multiple times over the last few years for seemingly being out of shape. He even admitted two years ago that he showed up to the start of the NBA season out of shape. Part of the problem is that Doncic often has numerous responsibilities during the offseason with the Slovenian national team.

If Doncic spends this offseason focusing on his conditioning — as he appears to be doing — that would be a welcomed development for Mavericks fans. A fit and in-shape Doncic could do a ton of damage in the NBA. Maybe the 24-year-old feels extra motivation after his team failed to make the playoffs this season.

The No. 3 overall pick in 2018, Doncic averaged a career-high 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game this season. He has been a first-team All-NBA honoree for four straight seasons.