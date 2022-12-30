Luka Doncic gets hilarious gift from sponsor amid torrid run

Luka Doncic asked, and now he has received.

The Dallas Mavericks star Doncic has been a human fireball in the last week or so, leading the team to five straight wins and averaging an obscene 40-12-10 triple-double over that span. Doncic’s magnum opus came on Tuesday against the New York Knicks when he made a ridiculous game-tying shot (video here) en route to 60 points and a come-from-behind win for Dallas.

After that game, Doncic, who made NBA history with the first-ever 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double, joked that he needed “a recovery beer.”

“I’m tired as hell. I need a recovery beer” was the first thing Luka Doncic said when he was told he’s the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double. pic.twitter.com/08FdjRuCZ5 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 28, 2022

Doncic’s words made it to the watchful ears of none other than Michelob ULTRA, the official beer sponsor of the NBA as well as of the Mavericks. At Doncic’s locker awaiting him before Thursday’s game was a Kilimanjaro-esque stack of beers sent by Michelob ULTRA. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon shared a photo (in which there were no fewer than 20 cases of beer).

Michelob Ultra made sure that Luka Doncic has enough recovery beer to get to at least the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/aknzWEjpnJ — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 29, 2022

“Luka, enjoy these recovery beers on us,” an accompanying note on the stack read. “Congrats on making NBA history. Remember, it’s only worth it if you enjoy it. Cheers, Michelob ULTRA.”

The recovery beverages will certainly come in handy for Doncic, who is now averaging 36.9 minutes per game this season (third in the league) and has a 37.1 percent usage rate (also third in the league). Perhaps he cracked open a case before Thursday’s game as he went on to drop another casual 35-12-13 line in a 129-114 win over the Houston Rockets.

Don’t worry, Doncic (who is 23) is well past legal drinking age. We have also known about his affinity for beer for quite some time now.